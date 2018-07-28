AMC Greenlights Anthology Series Created by, Starring Jason Segel

AMC has picked up the anthology series “Dispatches from Elsewhere” created by and starring Jason Segel, Variety has learned.

The hour-long series is about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined. The series will include viewer engagement elements across multiple platforms. The series will begin shooting early next year.

“I am thrilled to be telling this story at AMC,” Segel said. “I truly could not imagine a better team and a more perfect home for this material.”

Segel will executive produce along with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Garret Basch. AMC Studios will produce.

Segel previously starred in the hit comedy “How I Met Your Mother” and was a key cast member in the critically-acclaimed shows “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared.” On the film side, he is known for his work with Judd Apatow in films like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Knocked Up,” and “This Is 40.” He also starred in the films “The Muppets,” “The Discovery,” and “The End of Tour.”

He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.

“AMC has a proven history of finding shows that rise above, in every sense, and we think ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ will be an incredible addition to that club,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “This is a very special project based on a truly unique premise and peopled by vivid characters, all driven by Jason’s wildly creative vision. We’re thrilled for audiences to see this bold, witty and enthralling series.”

AMC Studios opened a writers’ room earlier this year for “Dispatches From Elsewhere” under their scripts-to-series development model. AMC has previously utilized this model for new series such as “Dietland,” “Lodge 49” and the upcoming “NOS4A2.”