Trump Campaign Aide Jason Miller Exits CNN Analyst Job After Accusations

Jason Miller, a former spokesman for President Donald Trump’s campaign, said he would step down from his role as political analyst on CNN following accusations regarding his behavior toward a women he allegedly impregnated.

“I have decided to step away from my role as a Political Commentator at CNN to focus on clearing my name and fighting the false and defamatory accusations being made against me,” Miller said via Twitter Saturday evening.

CNN spokespersons did not immediately respond to a query seeking comment.

More to come…