Trump Campaign Aide Jason Miller Exits CNN Analyst Job After Accusations

A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
Jason Miller, a former spokesman for President Donald Trump’s campaign, said he would step down from his role as political analyst on CNN following accusations regarding his behavior toward a women he allegedly impregnated.

“I have decided to step away from my role as a Political Commentator at CNN to focus on clearing my name and fighting the false and defamatory accusations being made against me,” Miller said via Twitter Saturday evening.

CNN spokespersons did not immediately respond to a query seeking comment.

More to come…

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    Trump Campaign Aide Jason Miller Exits CNN Analyst Job After Accusations

  • Ben Sherwood Set to Leave Disney

    Ben Sherwood to Leave Disney After 21st Century Fox Deal is Complete (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Analysis: Sky Win Boosts Comcast as

    Analysis: Sky Win Boosts Comcast as Global Streaming Wars Heat Up

  • Brian Roberts and Jeremy Darroch

    Sky Backs Comcast Deal, CEO Darroch Says 'Momentum Will Only Increase' 

  Sky Auction: Comcast Beats Fox With $39 Billion Bid

    Sky Auction: Comcast Beats Fox With $39 Billion Bid

  Meryl Streep Wants Tracey Ullman to Run for President

    Meryl Streep Wants Tracey Ullman to Run for President

  • Into The Dark -- "The Body"

    TV Review: 'Into the Dark: The Body' on Hulu

