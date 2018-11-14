×
Blumhouse TV Pacts With Amazon for Eight Feature-Length Thrillers

Cynthia Littleton

Jason Blum Oscar changes
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television has cut a deal with Amazon Studios to produce eight feature-length thrillers to run worldwide on the streaming service.

Amazon said the projects will come from filmmakers of diverse backgrounds. Blumhouse scored a big hit last year with the success of theatrical release “Get Out,” which hailed from director Jordan Peele. The Amazon projects are envisioned as “elevated” thrillers or stories with dark themes.

“Jason Blum has built an empire based on fear, shock and all things spine-tingling,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in announcing the deal Wednesday. “He has redefined the horror genre for fans who are hungry for high concept scares. Whether it’s found footage, a socially conscious terror comedy or a pure sinister adrenaline ride, he reinvented and infused the genre with cultural relevancy.”

Amazon emphasized that the Blumhouse deal marks its first broad pact for feature-length productions that will be exclusive to the Amazon streaming platform worldwide. Blumhouse is just coming off another horror success story at the box office with its reboot of the “Halloween” franchise.

“We are delighted Amazon is entrusting Blumhouse to deliver its signature thrills and chills to its global audience through this deal,” said Blum. “This is a great opportunity for Blumhouse Television to empower underrepresented filmmakers offering a fresh take on the dark genres loved by fans the world over.”

Amazon has been on a tear in recruiting talent with exclusive development pacts. Peele set a wide-ranging deal with Amazon recently, as did “Handmaid’s Tale” director Reed Morano and Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films.

