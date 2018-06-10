‘Ozark’: Jason Bateman Talks Directing, New Plot Details in Season 2

Audience members at “Ozark’s” Netflix FYSee event at Raleigh Studios were treated to a handful of small hints and details about the shows upcoming second season on Sunday. “Ozark” director and lead actor Jason Bateman said he will be directing two episodes next season and his character, Marty Byrde, grows his relationship with part-time frenemy and business partner, Julia Garner‘s Ruth Langmore.

“It’s mutually beneficial to get closer and help one another navigate their domestic challenges, their business challenge and I think there’s a genuine fondness that they have for one another, not in any sort of romantic way, they just kinda see each other as good people who are a result of their circumstance,” Bateman said.

Most notably for Ruth’s character, Bateman said, is that her imprisoned father will appear in the second season.

“Her dad comes back, and I think that’s public,” Bateman said, glancing over at executive producer Chris Mundy.

Mundy said the pacing of the second season will also switch focus from Byrde’s struggle to launder cartel money to something more personal.

“The internal pacing of the show is kind of slow, and yet a ton happens,” Mundy said. “It’s a lot of family conflict.”

While Bateman was reflecting on getting attached to actors and actresses on set and then having to kill off their characters, he also mentioned Laura Linney’s character will be attending a funeral wake for a dead character, but wouldn’t elaborate further.

Of course, “Ozark” wouldn’t be “Ozark” without a little money laundering, and Bateman assured the crowd the laundering ratchets up in season two, especially with the show’s setting taking place during the lake’s off season.

“There is the escalation — there was $8 million this season the Byrdes had to figure out how to work with — and Marty’s got $50 million now that he’s gotta wash,” Bateman said.