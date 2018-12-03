×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jane the Virgin’ Spinoff in Development at CW

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of.

Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third season and has also written for shows like “The Simpsons,” “Bordertown,” “George Lopez,” and “Los Beltrán.”

In addition, “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman, series star Gina Rodriguez, and series executive producers Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are set to executive produce the spinoff, with Silberling also attached to direct. Joanna Klein and Emily Gipson will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street Productions, Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, and Silverman’s Propagate Content. Snyder Urman and Rodriguez are both under overall deals at CBS TV Studios.

The official plot details for the spinoff are being kept under wraps, but it is known that it will not be based on any characters currently appearing on “Jane the Virgin.” According to sources, the series will be an anthology with each season based on a fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva (Rodriguez), with Rodriguez potentially onboard to narrate.

It was announced back in May that “Jane the Virgin’s” fifth season would be the show’s last. The show has received widespread acclaim since it debuted in 2014, with Rodriguez winning a Golden Globe for her role in the series in 2015. With the win, she became the first star of a CW show to take home a Golden Globe.

Rodriguez is repped by CAA. Snyder Urman is repped by UTA. Garza is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment Partners and Morris Yorn.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More TV

  • Kyra Sedgwick

    Sundance Unveils Indie Episodics Lineup With Nick Hornby, Kyra Sedgwick Series

    “Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of. Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third […]

  • Rupert Wyatt Captive State

    'Halo' Series at Showtime Loses Director Rupert Wyatt

    “Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of. Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third […]

  • Jane the Virgin season 2 finale

    'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff in Development at CW

    “Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of. Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third […]

  • THE GOOD DOCTOR - "Hubert" -

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 12: 18 Shows Rise by 100 Percent or More

    “Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of. Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third […]

  • Tamron Hall

    Disney Gains New Clearances for Syndicated Tamron Hall Show

    “Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of. Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third […]

  • Friends

    'Friends' to Remain on Netflix Through End of 2019

    “Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of. Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third […]

  • Laura Dern Issa Rae Dolls

    Laura Dern, Issa Rae to Star in Limited Series 'The Dolls' in the Works at HBO

    “Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of. Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad