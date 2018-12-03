‘Jane the Virgin’ Spinoff in Development at CW

“Jane the Virgin” could be sticking around the CW — sort of.

Variety has learned that the network is developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series with original series writer and consulting producer Valentina Garza onboard to write and executive produce the new project. Garza has been with the original series since its third season and has also written for shows like “The Simpsons,” “Bordertown,” “George Lopez,” and “Los Beltrán.”

In addition, “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman, series star Gina Rodriguez, and series executive producers Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are set to executive produce the spinoff, with Silberling also attached to direct. Joanna Klein and Emily Gipson will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street Productions, Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, and Silverman’s Propagate Content. Snyder Urman and Rodriguez are both under overall deals at CBS TV Studios.

The official plot details for the spinoff are being kept under wraps, but it is known that it will not be based on any characters currently appearing on “Jane the Virgin.” According to sources, the series will be an anthology with each season based on a fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva (Rodriguez), with Rodriguez potentially onboard to narrate.

It was announced back in May that “Jane the Virgin’s” fifth season would be the show’s last. The show has received widespread acclaim since it debuted in 2014, with Rodriguez winning a Golden Globe for her role in the series in 2015. With the win, she became the first star of a CW show to take home a Golden Globe.

Rodriguez is repped by CAA. Snyder Urman is repped by UTA. Garza is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment Partners and Morris Yorn.