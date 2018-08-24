Gina Rodriguez Books Guest Directing Gig on ‘Charmed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gina Rodriguez will direct the 11th episode of the CW’s “Charmed” reboot, Variety has confirmed.

“I’m very excited about that opportunity and obviously very excited that I get to do it with three Latinas,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really f—ing awesome. It’s going to be really exciting to see what that journey is.”

Rodriguez, who stars as the titular character on “Jane The Virgin” for the network made her directorial debut there last season, with the 10th episode of its fourth season. At the time, she told Variety that some of her influences in stepping behind the camera were past “Jane” directors Brad Silberling and Melanie Mayron.

“Brad Silberling is very poetic with the camera — the way he sets up blocking and the way he tells a story is very poetic, where it’s a reflection of the script and it’s telling a story inside of the story. Melanie Mayron sets up really stunning shots — whether it’s a really big wide where you have somebody running through the scene or it’s inserts of a hand moving a chair, or it’s a cut between a look and a look,” she said.

“Charmed,” which comes from “Jane” showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, marks the first project Rodriguez will direct that she is not also starring in.

The new version of “Charmed” is based on a story by Urman, with “Jane” writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin writing and executive producing. Silberling, Ben Silverman and Carter Covington also executive produce. CBS Television Studios produce in association with Propagate Content.

The show stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffrey as the sisters who discover they are witches in the pilot episode.

Rodriguez will also be back in the director’s seat on “Jane” for the fifth and final season premiere episode. She is also developing a few projects with the network.