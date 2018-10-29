You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jan Frouman Exiting Red Arrow Studios in Early-2019, James Baker Stepping Up

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ProSiebenSat.1

Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1.

Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO to take the helm. He will report directly to Max Conze, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1.

“My time with ProSiebenSat.1 was a defining life experience,” Frouman said. “I have worked with talented colleagues around the world. My decision to leave wasn’t made lightly. But I’m simply ready for a new chapter.”

Conze paid tribute to Frouman: “Red Arrow Studios is an important part of ProSiebenSat.1, and I would like to thank Jan for successfully building and leading the group from the start. I’m also very pleased that we’ve been able to promote James Baker to lead the company going forward,” he said.

Following the management rejig, Bo Stehmeier, president of Red Arrow Studios International as of January 2019, will report to Baker and oversee TV distributor Red Arrow Studios International and U.S. independent film distributor Gravitas Ventures. Reza Izad, CEO of Studio71, will continue to lead the global multi-platform company and report directly to Conze.

Related

The company will form a new committee to ensure cooperation across the group with Baker, Izard and other Red Arrow and ProSiebenSat.1 executives Wolfgang Link, Henrik Pabst, Michael Schmidt, Raimo Reese, and Martin Metzger.

Frouman’s next move is not yet known. He was instrumental in building the Red Arrow business over 15 years and oversaw the acquisition of numerous production businesses in the group including CPL and Endor and Fabrik and Left/Right in the U.S.

“He has built Red Arrow from scratch into a leading independent production group, and always advanced the company’s content production footprint with passion and dedication,” said Werner Brandt, supervisory board chairman of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. “We all wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

    ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

    Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO […]

  • Jan Frouman Exiting Red Arrow, James

    Jan Frouman Exiting Red Arrow Studios in Early-2019, James Baker Stepping Up

    Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO […]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Rick Struggles to Keep the Peace (SPOILERS)

    Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO […]

  • Lou Dobbs, with Fox News, speaks

    Fox Business Pulls 'Lou Dobbs' Episode After Guest's Soros Remarks

    Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO […]

  • Peter Alexander Joins NBC's 'Today' as

    Peter Alexander Joins NBC's 'Today' as Saturday Co-Anchor

    Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO […]

  • Emilia ClarkeBritish Academy Britannia Awards, Los

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke Did the Robot During One of Her Auditions

    Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO […]

  • Impulso Morelia Winners Led By ‘Comala,’

    ‘Comala,’ ‘This is Not Berlin’ Win Big at Impulso Morelia

    Jan Frouman will exit Red Arrow Studios early next year and step down from the board of its parent company, the German media giant and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. Frouman (pictured) will depart production and distribution group Red Arrow at end-Feb. 2019 when his current contract expires. At that point James Baker will move up from COO […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad