You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Packer Productions Names James F. Lopez President (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
James F. Lopez
CREDIT: Will Packer Productions

Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president.

In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men Want” and “Little.” He  was also an executive producer for “Night School,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and the comedy “Girls Trip,” which premiered last year.

“James and I have already produced seven successful films in three years since he joined the company; I’m so thrilled to announce his new role as President of Production,” said founder, Will Packer. “Since 2010, I have witnessed his tenacity and unstoppable savviness to make things happen. I look forward to our upcoming endeavors and to continuing to bring standout entertainment to audiences.”

“My time with Will goes back to my days at Screen Gems where we worked on five films together,” Lopez said. “To date, we have twelve total productions as a team. It is an honor to work along side him and call him a friend. I look forward to taking the company to greater heights and continuing our great partnership.”

Prior to WPP, Lopez worked as the senior vice president of production at Screen Gems, a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he oversaw production for films such as “Think Like a Man,” “About Last Night,” “Think Like A Man Too,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “The Perfect Guy” and “When The Bough Breaks.”

Lopez is also a member of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the Board Council of the Producers Guild of America.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: 'The Haunting of

    TV News Roundup: Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' Drops First Trailer (Watch)

    Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president. In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men […]

  • James F. Lopez

    Will Packer Productions Names James F. Lopez President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president. In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men […]

  • Master Chef Gordon Ramsey

    'MasterChef' Renewed for Season 10 at Fox

    Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president. In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men […]

  • SNOWFALL -- "The World is Yours"

    'Snowfall' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

    Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president. In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men […]

  • Chevy Chase SNL

    Chevy Chase Basically Hates the Current 'SNL'

    Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president. In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men […]

  • Downton Abbey Finale Preview: Why the

    'Downton Abbey' Movie Gets 2019 Release Date

    Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president. In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men […]

  • Greenleaf Own Network

    'Greenleaf' Renewed for Season 4 at OWN

    Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president. In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad