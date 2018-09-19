Will Packer Productions Names James F. Lopez President (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Packer Productions has named James F. Lopez as its new president.

In his new position, Lopez will oversee all aspects of film production, while leading efforts to expand and diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez worked as WPP’s head of motion pictures, developing and overseeing production for film projects including “Breaking In,” “What Men Want” and “Little.” He was also an executive producer for “Night School,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and the comedy “Girls Trip,” which premiered last year.

“James and I have already produced seven successful films in three years since he joined the company; I’m so thrilled to announce his new role as President of Production,” said founder, Will Packer. “Since 2010, I have witnessed his tenacity and unstoppable savviness to make things happen. I look forward to our upcoming endeavors and to continuing to bring standout entertainment to audiences.”

“My time with Will goes back to my days at Screen Gems where we worked on five films together,” Lopez said. “To date, we have twelve total productions as a team. It is an honor to work along side him and call him a friend. I look forward to taking the company to greater heights and continuing our great partnership.”

Prior to WPP, Lopez worked as the senior vice president of production at Screen Gems, a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he oversaw production for films such as “Think Like a Man,” “About Last Night,” “Think Like A Man Too,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “The Perfect Guy” and “When The Bough Breaks.”

Lopez is also a member of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the Board Council of the Producers Guild of America.