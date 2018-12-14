James Corden’s Fulwell 73 to Develop Sci-Fi Drama at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

×
James Corden's Fulwell 73 to Develop Sci-Fi Drama at CBS

CBS is developing a drama series that hails from James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is titled “Embody.” In the series, after a mission gone wrong renders her permanently blind, a special agent volunteers for an experimental government program that can temporarily transfer her consciousness into someone else’s body, giving her the ability to see through their eyes as she infiltrates high-stakes situations and takes down criminals from within.

Chai Hecht is the writer on the series and will also co-executive produce. Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor of Fulwell will executive produce. CBS Television Studios, where Fulwell is set up under an overall deal, will produce.

In addition to “The Late late Show with James Corden,” Fulwell currently produces the CBS sitcom “Happy Together,” which is loosely inspired by the real life relationship between Fulwell’s Ben Winston and musician Harry Styles, as well as the “Carpool Karaoke” series for Apple. The company will also produce the upcoming CBS competition series “The World’s Best,” which Corden will host. Fulwell also has a pilot production commitment at Showtime for the comedy “The Wrong Mans” starring Ben Schwartz, based on the BBC series created by Corden and Matthew Baynton.

Hecht is repped by CAA and Madhouse Entertainment.

