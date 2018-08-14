You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ariana Grande and James Corden Perform 'Titanic' Musical Number on 'Late Late Show'

Variety Staff

Ariana Grande worked overtime Monday during her appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” performing an elaborate “Titanic”-themed musical number with host James Corden.

The duo ran through a medley of 13 pop songs across nine different sets in a segment billed as a reenactment of the Jack and Rose love story from the Oscar-winning 1997 blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The medley started with Styx’s “Come Sail Away” and ended, of course, with Celine Dion’s power ballad from the movie, “My Heart Will Go On.” CBS noted that the segment was shot in one take.

Grande will be back on “Late Late Show” on Wednesday to appear for the second time in the show’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Grande injured her hand while taping the “Karaoke” segment last week. Her latest album, “Sweetener,” is set for release on Friday.

Grande previously limned a “Karaoke” segment in August 2017.

Here’s a complete track list for the “Titanic” number, which can be viewed below.

1. Come Sail Away – Styx
2. Rich Girl – Hall & Oates
3. The Way I Are – Timbaland
4. Learn To Fly – Foo Fighters
5. Just Dance – Lady Gaga
6. Steal My Girl – One Direction
7. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
8. Ride Wit Me – Nelly
9. Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice
10. Timber – Pitbull featuring Ke$ha
11. Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
12. Bye Bye Bye – NSYNC
13. My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

