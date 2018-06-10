Jackson Odell, ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor, Dies at 20

Jackson Odell, who was best known for his role as Ari Caldwell in ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” has died. He was 20.

Odell was found unresponsive in his Tarzana residence in San Fernando Valley June 8, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety. The cause of death has not been released, pending an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.

In addition to his role as Ari in Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Goldbergs,” Odell had credits on “The Fosters,” “Modern Family,” and “iCarly.” He also starred in the 2011 film “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” with Heather Graham. He had been involved in show business from the age of 12.

Odell was also a singer-songwriter, and penned original songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 romantic drama film “Forever My Girl,” including “Wings of an Angel,” which “American Idol” contestant Lauren Alaina sang for the film. “Forever My Girl” starred Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe, with Roe as a country singer who sets out to win back the woman he left at the altar years before.

Odell sang several covers and original songs, which he posted to his YouTube channel, including one of “Dreaming with a Broken Heart” by John Mayer, which has over 16,000 views.