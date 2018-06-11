Amazon Releases First Look Trailer for ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’

A new first look at Amazon’s new “Jack Ryan” series sees John Krasinski transitioning from desk job to world class spy.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, Krasinski’s character is ripped out of cushy CIA job and sent into the field for the first time, protesting, “I can’t go to Yemen, I’m an analyst. I don’t interrogate people, I write reports.” Quickly, he faces bombs, armed attackers, and international threats, while also promising to protecting civilians from danger.

Based on Tom Clancy’s novels, Krasinski is just the latest actor to take on the Jack Ryan character, following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Chris Pine and Ben Affleck. The show also stars Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce and Ali Suliman.

The Amazon series was recently renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere, which commences production this summer in Europe, South America, and the United States. After following Ryan’s foray into field work in Season 1, the spy confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America in Season 2. The creators of the series, executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, will continue to serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Both seasons will comprise of eight episodes, with the first season debuting on Prime Video Aug. 31. “Jack Ryan” is Krasinski’s latest project after he co-wrote, directed and starred in “A Quiet Place,” which was a box office smash and grossed over $200 million worldwide.

See the “Jack Ryan” key art below:

Watch the trailer below: