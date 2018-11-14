Jack Cutmore-Scott to Write, Star in Comedy in Development at ABC

Jack Cutmore-Scott is staying in business with ABC.

The former “Deception” lead is set to write and star in an comedy series currently in development at the broadcaster. The single-camera project is titled “What If?” It is described as an ensemble comedy that explores how seemingly insignificant choices, with the help of a little bit of luck, can have life-changing consequences.

Cutmore-Scott will serve as a supervising producer in addition to writing and starring. Jay Lacopo will executive produce along with David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer. ABC Studios will produce. Lacopo previously worked with Cutmore-Scott on the Fox comedy series “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.”

“Deception,” in which Cutmore-Scott played a magician who goes to work for the FBI, aired in the spring of this year on ABC for 13 episodes. In addition to “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life,” his other roles include appearances in “Dunkirk,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” and the CBS reboot of “Magnum P.I.” He is repped by UTA and Management 360.