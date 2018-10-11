You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jaboukie Young-White Joins ‘Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ as Correspondent

By

TV Reporter

Jaboukie Young-WhiteLos Angeles Special Screening of A24's 'Eighth Grade', Los Angeles, CA, USA - 11 July 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Comedian and writer Jaboukie Young-White has joined “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Comedy Central announced Thursday.

Young-White was selected for the position by series host, writer, and executive producer Noah. He will make his debut in tonight’s episode at 11 p.m. ET/PT with an in-studio desk piece. Young-White joins a team that currently includes Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr.

Young-White recently appeared in the Sony film “Rough Night” directed by Lucia Aniello and the Netflix film “Set It Up” directed by Claire Scanlon. Most recently, he was named one of Variety’s 2018 10 Comics to Watch and performed at the Comics to Watch showcase at the 2018 Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. In 2017, Young-White was selected as a Comic to Watch at the New York Comedy Festival, was named as one of the Comedians You Should and Will Know by Vulture/New York Magazine, was selected as an Up Next comedian at Comedy Central’s inaugural Clusterfest, and was tapped as one of Rolling Stone’s 25 Under 25.

He has performed stand-up on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and can be seen in the upcoming season of “Crashing” on HBO. Previously, he was a staff writer on Netflix’s “American Vandal” and just finished as a story editor on Season 3 of Netflix’s hit animated series “Big Mouth.”

He is repped by CAA, 3Arts Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels.

    Jaboukie Young-White Joins 'Daily Show With Trevor Noah' as Correspondent

    Pulse Pumps Up Scripted Team Further With Jamie Hall Hire

    Joanna Coles, Hearst Magazines Veteran, Joins CBS News (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jenni Konner Talks Lena Dunham Split: 'It's Such a Positive Step'

    'True Detective' Season 3 Sets HBO Premiere Date

    'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Star Cody Fern: 'I Don't See Michael As Evil'

