Jaboukie Young-White Joins ‘Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ as Correspondent

Comedian and writer Jaboukie Young-White has joined “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Comedy Central announced Thursday.

Young-White was selected for the position by series host, writer, and executive producer Noah. He will make his debut in tonight’s episode at 11 p.m. ET/PT with an in-studio desk piece. Young-White joins a team that currently includes Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr.

Young-White recently appeared in the Sony film “Rough Night” directed by Lucia Aniello and the Netflix film “Set It Up” directed by Claire Scanlon. Most recently, he was named one of Variety’s 2018 10 Comics to Watch and performed at the Comics to Watch showcase at the 2018 Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. In 2017, Young-White was selected as a Comic to Watch at the New York Comedy Festival, was named as one of the Comedians You Should and Will Know by Vulture/New York Magazine, was selected as an Up Next comedian at Comedy Central’s inaugural Clusterfest, and was tapped as one of Rolling Stone’s 25 Under 25.

He has performed stand-up on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and can be seen in the upcoming season of “Crashing” on HBO. Previously, he was a staff writer on Netflix’s “American Vandal” and just finished as a story editor on Season 3 of Netflix’s hit animated series “Big Mouth.”

He is repped by CAA, 3Arts Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels.