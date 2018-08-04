J.J. Abrams and ‘Lost’ Producers Apologize to Evangeline Lilly

JJ AbramsJack Bender, Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof issued an apology to actress Evangeline Lilly after she claimed the ABC series “Lostpressured her into filming partially-nude scenes.

“Our response to Evie’s comments this morning in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on ‘Lost.'” reads the joint statement. “We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

In an interview on “The Lost Boys” podcast, Lilly alleged that she was coerced into doing semi-nude scenes for her role as Kate Austen. The experience left her in mortified and in tears.

“In Season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” Lilly said. “And I was mortified and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out, and I had to go and do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

The actress also claimed that despite her protests the production continued to put her character in situations where she was uncomfortable filming.

“In Season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control. And I failed to control it again,” she noted. “So I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

Lilly has not yet responded to their apology.

