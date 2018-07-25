ITV Refocuses on Global Production and Direct-to-Consumer

Carolyn McCall ITV CEO
CREDIT: Ben Cawthra/REX/Shutterstock

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall has said the U.K. broadcast giant will focus on growing its global production business and direct-to-consumer offerings under her leadership as part of a strategic refresh.

ITV will be more than TV – it will be a structurally sound integrated producer broadcaster where we aim to maintain total viewing and increase total advertising revenue; it will be a growing and profitable content business, which drives returns; and it will create value by developing and nurturing strong direct consumer relationships, where people want to spend money on a range of content and experiences with a really trusted brand,” she said.

The company upped revenues and profit for the six months to end-June as CEO Carolyn McCall prepares to unveil a strategic refresh for the U.K. broadcaster.

Revenues of £1.6 billion, an 8% increase year-on-year. ITV Studios continued to perform well with half-year revenues of £803 million, a 16% uptick.

EBIDTA profit declined 7% to £375 million, with a 12% decline in broadcasting and online partially offset by 7% growth at ITV Studios. ITV said World Cup costs hit the broadcasting segment.

