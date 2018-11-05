ITV Appoints Chris Kennedy its New Finance Chief

ITV has named Chris Kennedy its new CFO and he will join the U.K. broadcaster in Feb. 2019. The company was left searching for a new finance chief after Ian Griffiths said he was leaving. He exits in March 2019.

His replacement joins from U.K.-based software business Microfocus. His previous experience includes Easyjet, the budget airline that ITV CEO Carolyn McCall ran before joining the TV business.

“I am really pleased to be working with Chris again as CFO,” McCall said. “He will play a huge role in helping us deliver our new More Than TV strategy and I know he will work really well with the senior leadership team of ITV.”

Kennedy was also CFO at technology business Arm Holdings during its £24 billion ($32 billion) sale to Softbank. In media and entertainment he served a long stint at music business EMI.

“Chris was the standout candidate in a very strong short list and the board are really pleased that he will bring his experience and expertise to ITV,” said ITV chairman Peter Bazalgette. “He has a great media background from his 17 years at EMI and he has built on that as a CFO of three FTSE 100 companies.”

Kennedy said: “This is an exciting time to be joining ITV. I’m looking forward to working with the team to execute the strategy and deliver value for shareholders.”