ITV Rules Out Bid for Endemol Shine

ITV said Wednesday that it would not make a bid for Endemol Shine. Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster had been rumored to be a front-runner in the race to buy the production and distribution giant.

“In light of continued press speculation, ITV confirms that it has no current intention of making a bid for Endemol Shine Group,” it said in a brief statement issued to investors. ITV’s share price jumped 3.5% immediately after the statement was issued.

All3Media, Endeavor, Sony, and Lionsgate have all been linked to the sale of Endemol Shine, which makes scripted series including “Peaky Blinders” and unscripted shows such as “Big Brothers” and “Masterchef.”

ITV joins FremantleMedia in officially ruling out a move for the company. Contrary to various reports, ITV never actually lodged a bid for Endemol Shine.