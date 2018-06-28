‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Reveals Dennis’ Fate in Season 13

It seems that The Golden God will not be gracing Paddy’s Pub for the foreseeable future. According to the official synopsis for the upcoming season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Glenn Howerton’s Dennis Reynolds will not be part of most of the shenanigans in Season 13 of the popular comedy series.

In announcing the premiere date for the upcoming season on FXX on Thursday, FX released the synopsis for the season, which reads in part:

“The Gang Returns–mostly–in the 13th season of the FXX original comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.’ Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota…Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with The Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

Howerton’s reduced role was not unexpected, given he is currently the lead on the NBC comedy “AP Bio,” which was renewed for a second season back in May. In that show, he plays a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher.

Howerton’s “Always Sunny” co-star Kaitlin Olson had previously said in April that Howerton would appear in a few episodes of the thirteenth season, though he later took to Twitter to correct her, saying that nothing was official at that time as they were writing the season.

The new season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will premiere on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.