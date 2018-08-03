Glenn Howerton Is In ‘The Majority’ of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 13

Dennis Reynolds is hanging around after all.

During an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cast members Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney, and Kaitlin Olson revealed that Glenn Howerton will in fact appear in most of the episodes of the show’s upcoming thirteenth season.

“We went through all sorts of ideas before we knew that Glenn was coming back,” McElhenney said. “He’s in pretty much every episode.”

“He’s in the majority of them,” Day chimed in. Day also revealed that the team behind the show got creative with ways to shoot around Howerton’s absence, such as doing an all-female reboot of a past episode of the series.

FXX had previously announced that Howerton wouldn’t be as big a part of Season 13 of the series.

The official synopsis for the season read, in part:

“Dennis takes on the new role of father in North Dakota…Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with The Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

Howerton’s reduced role was not unexpected, given he is currently the lead on the NBC comedy “AP Bio,” which was renewed for a second season back in May. In that show, he plays a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher.

The new season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will premiere on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.