You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

International Deals for Buzzy Italian Dramas ‘The Hunter,’ ‘Rocco Schiavone’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Beta Film/Rai

With Italian drama TV enjoying its own golden moment, new free- and pay-TV deals have been struck for two popular series from pubcaster RAI. “Rocco Schiavone,” which has already been bought by Starz in the U.S., and “The Hunter,” which was in competition at Canneseries, have sold in a raft of territories.

Based on the bestselling novels by Antonio Manzini, “Rocco Schiavone” follows the irascible deputy police chief of the title after he is posted to a remote Alpine region. Season 2 of the show launched recently on RAI 2.

Fox has snagged the pay-TV rights to the series in Germany, and pubcaster ARD has picked up the free-TV rights. AMC has the show for its networks in Latin America and ORF for free-TV in Austria. Deals in a total of 75 territories were sealed by Beta Film, which is handling distribution for both “Rocco Schiavone” and “The Hunter.”

Known locally as “Il Cacciatore” and produced by Cross Productions, “The Hunter” follows an Italian prosecutor taking on organized crime gangs in 1990s Italy. Australian pubcaster SBS has acquired it, as has AB Groupe for France. A regional deal in Latin America is also close to being concluded.

Amazon snagged the second-window rights locally in Italy, as it has done with other RAI shows including “Rocco Schiavone” and detective series “The Young Montalbano.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Rams Chargers NFL

    NFL Tackles TV's 'Billboard' Ads as Fans Demand Fewer Game Breaks (EXCLUSIVE)

    With Italian drama TV enjoying its own golden moment, new free- and pay-TV deals have been struck for two popular series from pubcaster RAI. “Rocco Schiavone,” which has already been bought by Starz in the U.S., and “The Hunter,” which was in competition at Canneseries, have sold in a raft of territories. Based on the […]

  • Katherine Ryan Set for Netflix Comedy

    Katherine Ryan Set for Netflix Comedy Series ‘The Duchess’

    With Italian drama TV enjoying its own golden moment, new free- and pay-TV deals have been struck for two popular series from pubcaster RAI. “Rocco Schiavone,” which has already been bought by Starz in the U.S., and “The Hunter,” which was in competition at Canneseries, have sold in a raft of territories. Based on the […]

  • David Zaslav

    Scripps Merger Charges Weigh on Discovery 3Q

    With Italian drama TV enjoying its own golden moment, new free- and pay-TV deals have been struck for two popular series from pubcaster RAI. “Rocco Schiavone,” which has already been bought by Starz in the U.S., and “The Hunter,” which was in competition at Canneseries, have sold in a raft of territories. Based on the […]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice Media Sets Hiring Freeze, Looks to Reduce Staff by Up to 15%

    With Italian drama TV enjoying its own golden moment, new free- and pay-TV deals have been struck for two popular series from pubcaster RAI. “Rocco Schiavone,” which has already been bought by Starz in the U.S., and “The Hunter,” which was in competition at Canneseries, have sold in a raft of territories. Based on the […]

  • Federation Entertainment Acquires Fashion Series "Made

    Federation Entertainment Picks Up 1970s-Set Fashion Series 'Made in Italy'

    With Italian drama TV enjoying its own golden moment, new free- and pay-TV deals have been struck for two popular series from pubcaster RAI. “Rocco Schiavone,” which has already been bought by Starz in the U.S., and “The Hunter,” which was in competition at Canneseries, have sold in a raft of territories. Based on the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad