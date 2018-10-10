Univision Alum Isaac Lee Acquires Mexico’s Redrum, Launches Exile Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Isaac Lee, the former chief creative officer of Univision and Televisa, has formed an ambitious new company called Exile Content and he has acquired Mexican production services company Redrum.

Redrum founder Stacy Perskie will run Exile’s studio along with his team of partners, including Adrian Grunberg, who is currently directing “Rambo 5” and helmed Redrum’s first original in-house production, “Get the Gringo,” starring Mel Gibson. Exile Content will have offices in Mexico and Los Angeles.

Redrum has provided production services to some of the most prominent films to shoot in Mexico, including “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” “Blade Runner 2049, “Bel Canto,” “Spectre” and “Elysium.” On the TV side, it has worked on Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” and season two of Amazon Prime’s “Mozart in the Jungle,” among others.

“Exile is about premium content and no one in the region has more experience producing with the highest production values then Redrum,” said Lee. “Having Stacy as our head of studio and Redrum handling all our productions is a guarantee of quality for our projects.”

Daniel Eilemberg, the former president and chief content officer of Univision’s now defunct Fusion, will serve as Exile’s president of content. Eilemberg is the founder and president of influential award-winning news brands Animal Político and Pájaro Político and is the former editor of Poder magazine where Lee was a founding partner and Editor in Chief.

Eilemberg’s executive producer credits include Sundance Audience Award Winner “Science Fair,” “Inside: FARC Hostage Rescue” for National Geographic Channel and the upcoming “Murder Mountain” and “Who Killed Malcolm X.”

Alejandro Uribe will serve as CEO of Exile Content. Uribe was Televisa’s VP of Corporate Strategy where he restructured Televisa’s streaming service BLIM and cobbled the deal for Televisa Alternative Originals (TAO) to produce the thriller series “Un Extraño Enemigo” for Amazon Prime.

“Un Extraño Enemigo” is directed by Gabriel Ripstein whose debut feature “600 Miles” won Best First Feature at the 2016 Berlin festival.

“Having Perskie as head of studio, Eilemberg as president of content and Uribe as CEO sets us up with the right team to execute on our strategy,” said Lee.

The new company is in advanced talks with various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple. “Our primary clients are likely to be the OTTs but we’ll also be dealing with the premium cable networks such as HBO, Showtime, Starz and FX,” said Uribe.

Exile will provide production services under the Redrum banner, said Perskie. “Being part of Exile will create a more robust structure and give us the capacity to make more films and TV series,” said Perskie. “Our mandate is not about volume but about making projects we’re passionate about,” he added. The company will also be tapping Mexico’s raft of incentives for film and television production.

Other members of the core Redrum team joining Exile include screenwriter Jorge Dorantes, production executive Stephanie Correa, location manager Juan Pablo Noval and line producers-production managers Rafael Cuervo and Gilardo Martinez.