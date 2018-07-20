TV News Roundup: Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.”

CASTING

Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and Cheadle will take over Donald’s voice, which a voicebox has rendered unrecognizable, for the final episode, which airs Aug. 17. Other famous voices slated to make guest appearances in the finale include Lin Manuel-Miranda, Catherine Tate, and Kimiko Glenn.

Tim Kang has joined the cast of CBS‘ “Magnum P.I.” Kang will portray Detective Gordon Katsumoto in the crime series that follows an ex-Navy SEAL (Jay Hernandez) who retires from the armed forces and becomes a private investigator based in Hawaii. Katsumoto sees Thomas Magnum as a rival, as the two investigators constantly try to one-up each other on a case-by-case basis. “Magnum P.I.” premiere Sept. 24.

DATES

Marvel‘s “Iron Fist” will return to Netflix for a second season on Sept. 7 at 12 a.m. PT. The sophomore season sees Finn Jones‘ return as Danny Rand, who must fight a new criminal threat in New York City with his Kung Fu abilities and the summoned power of the Iron Fist. Season 2 of “Iron Fist” also stars Jessica Henwick, Sacha Dhawan, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup, Simone Missick, and Alice Eve.

Related Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther' Shonda Rhimes Developing 'Reset,' 'The Warmth of Other Suns,' and Six Other Series for Netflix

A new weekly series from CBS titled “More in Common” will premiere on Facebook Watch on Saturday. The show will explore various cities in America and their diverse demographics, delving into local stories like a softball game between police and gang members and the first girls to join the Boy Scouts.

DEVELOPMENT

Freeform has tacked on a third original movie, “The Truth About Christmas,” to premiere as part of the network’s “25 Days of Christmas” holiday programming. The film stars Kali Hawk as Jillian, a clever political consultant who suddenly finds herself bound to telling the truth after an encounter with a toy store Santa Claus.

DEALS

Paley Center for Media has teamed with accounting giant EY as the sponsor of its Next Big Thing speakers series, part of Paley’s efforts to examine the transformation under way in media. The first program under the partnership will be highlights from the Cannes Lions festival, including sessions with MediaLink’s Michael Kassen, McCann Worldgroup’s Rob Reilly, and the Female Quotient’s Shelley Zalis.

FIRST LOOKS

Epix has released the trailer for Season 2 of “Get Shorty,” a mobster comedy starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd. In the sophomore season, O’Dowd’s and Romano’s characters continue to try to balance their lives in the criminal and Hollywood spheres. Watch the trailer below.