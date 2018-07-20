TV News Roundup: Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Iron Fist
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.”

CASTING

Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and Cheadle will take over Donald’s voice, which a voicebox has rendered unrecognizable, for the final episode, which airs Aug. 17. Other famous voices slated to make guest appearances in the finale include Lin Manuel-Miranda, Catherine Tate, and Kimiko Glenn.

Tim Kang has joined the cast of CBS‘ “Magnum P.I.” Kang will portray Detective Gordon Katsumoto in the crime series that follows an ex-Navy SEAL (Jay Hernandez) who retires from the armed forces and becomes a private investigator based in Hawaii. Katsumoto sees Thomas Magnum as a rival, as the two investigators constantly try to one-up each other on a case-by-case basis. “Magnum P.I.” premiere Sept. 24.

DATES

Marvel‘s “Iron Fist” will return to Netflix for a second season on Sept. 7 at 12 a.m. PT. The sophomore season sees Finn Jones‘ return as Danny Rand, who must fight a new criminal threat in New York City with his Kung Fu abilities and the summoned power of the Iron Fist. Season 2 of “Iron Fist” also stars Jessica Henwick, Sacha Dhawan, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup, Simone Missick, and Alice Eve.

Related

A new weekly series from CBS titled “More in Common” will premiere on Facebook Watch on Saturday. The show will explore various cities in America and their diverse demographics, delving into local stories like a softball game between police and gang members and the first girls to join the Boy Scouts.

DEVELOPMENT

Freeform has tacked on a third original movie, “The Truth About Christmas,” to premiere as part of the network’s “25 Days of Christmas” holiday programming. The film stars Kali Hawk as Jillian, a clever political consultant who suddenly finds herself bound to telling the truth after an encounter with a toy store Santa Claus.

DEALS

Paley Center for Media has teamed with accounting giant EY as the sponsor of its Next Big Thing speakers series, part of Paley’s efforts to examine the transformation under way in media. The first program under the partnership will be highlights from the Cannes Lions festival, including sessions with MediaLink’s Michael Kassen, McCann Worldgroup’s Rob Reilly, and the Female Quotient’s Shelley Zalis.

FIRST LOOKS

Epix has released the trailer for Season 2 of “Get Shorty,” a mobster comedy starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd. In the sophomore season, O’Dowd’s and Romano’s characters continue to try to balance their lives in the criminal and Hollywood spheres. Watch the trailer below.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More TV

  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer

    'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' TV Reboot in Development From Joss Whedon, Monica Owusu-Breen

    In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.” CASTING Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, […]

  • Iron Fist

    TV News Roundup: Marvel's 'Iron Fist' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix

    In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.” CASTING Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, […]

  • Jon Schnepp and Holly Payne g

    'Metalocalypse' Writer-Director Jon Schnepp Dies at at 51

    In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.” CASTING Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, […]

  • Shonda Rhimes

    Shonda Rhimes Developing 'Reset,' 'The Warmth of Other Suns,' and Six Other Series for Netflix

    In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.” CASTING Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, […]

  • "Context Is for Kings" -- Episode

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets Miniseries 'Short Treks'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.” CASTING Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, […]

  • Star Trek Discovery

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Will Introduce Spock in Season 2

    In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.” CASTING Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, […]

  • Castle Rock -- "Severance" -- Episode

    'Castle Rock' Bosses on Learning From Stephen King How to Scare Viewers

    In today’s roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and Disney Channel casts Don Cheadle as a guest star in “DuckTales.” CASTING Disney Channel has tapped Don Cheadle to guest star in the season finale of “DuckTales.” The animated comedy follows the mischievous misadventures of Donald Duck’s nephews, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad