Investigation Discovery Sets ‘Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery’ Premiere Date (EXCLUSIVE)

Pamela Smart
CREDIT: JON PIERRE LASSEIGNE/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Investigation Discovery’s “American Murder Mystery” series is on a new case. The “Pamela Smart” installment of the true crime limited series will premiere Aug. 19 at 10 p.m., Variety has learned exclusively.

The three part series, fully titled “Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery,” documents the story of Gregg Smart, whose wife Pamela Smart plotted his murder at the hands of four teenage boys in 1990. Though originally not a suspect, police began to question Pamela Smart’s odd behavior in the media — especially after they discovered she had an affair with one of the four teenagers responsible for her husband’s death.

“From the tawdry affair, to teenage assassins, to the explosive nationally televised trial, this case transfixed the entire nation as Pamela Smart emerged as the original black widow,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery. “Since the story of Pamela Smart ranks as one of the most scandalous and controversial crimes ever, we were compelled to bring this uniquely fascinating story to our viewers with a fresh perspective.”

In order to delve deeper into the crime, the show features interviews with those involved, including the detective in charge of the case, an investigative reporter who followed the murder, prosecuting and defense attorneys, and Pamela Smart herself, from prison.

Previous installments of “An American Murder Mystery” included explorations of the cases of Jodi Arias, Scott Peterson and Chandra Levy.

  The Shop

    LeBron James, HBO Partner for Unscripted Series 'The Shop'

  Upfronts Seven Dollar Bill

    How TV Tuned In More Ad Dollars: Drug Money, Digital Doldrums Kept Madison Ave. Attention on Linear Viewers

  Tom Arnold

    Tom Arnold Plans to Force Donald Trump's Resignation With 'Hunt for the Trump Tapes'

  70th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement

    PBS Leads 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award Nominations

  John Cleese

    John Cleese to Guest Star on 'Speechless' Season 3 Premiere

  Pamela Smart

    Investigation Discovery Sets 'Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery' Premiere Date (EXCLUSIVE)

  NYWIFT MUSE Awards

    Judith Light to Guest Star in Facebook Watch Series 'Queen America'

