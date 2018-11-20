×
International Emmy Awards: U.K.’s ‘Man in an Orange Shirt’ Wins Miniseries

CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The U.K. production “Man in an Orange Shirt” has won the International Emmy Award for best movie/miniseries at the 46th annual ceremony in New York.

The Kudos production revolves around two gay love stories, one set in the present day, the other in the 1940s. The two-hour production aired on the BBC and PBS.

The top male acting award went to Lars Mikkelsen for Denmark’s ” Ride Upon the Storm,” from DR Drama, ARTE France and SAM le Français.

The nod for arts programming went to Netherlands’ “Etgar Keret, Based on a True Story,” produced by Baldr Film, NTR Television.

The BBC Arabic production of “Goodbye Aleppo” took the documentary honor.

Short-form series went to Chile’s “The Suspended Mourning,” produced by Tridi Films, CNTV and Escuela de Cine de Chile.

Hari Kondabolu, the comedian who is also known for the documentary “The Simpsons, the Problem with Apu,” is hosting the ceremony. “There are no real losers here because you all made it through immigration,” Kondabolu said in opening the kudos at the Hilton New York.

Sophie Turner Laing, head of Endemol Shine Group and former BSkyB programming chief, was feted with the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Directorate Award. “None of us are as cool as our shows,” she said in accepting the trophy. “Take collective responsibility to hold up the mirrors to change the world.”

More to come

