International Emmy Award Nominations Unveiled

The International Emmys are living up to their name, with a globe-spanning set of nominees announced Thursday for this year’s awards. Endemol Shine, HBO, Fox and Sony all scored noms, while Amazon and Netflix landed just one apiece, a modest showing given their recent run at awards shows and their increasing number of international originals.

In the best actor category, Julio Andrade is nominated for Fox Networks Latin American drama “One Against All,” Billy Campbell for Canadian-produced “Cardinal,” Lars Mikkelsen for Scandi series “Ride Upon the Storm,” and Tolga Saritas for Turkish series “Soz.” The best actress noms include Thuso Mbedu for South African series “Is’thunzi” and Emily Watson in U.K.-produced “Apple Tree Yard.”

Netflix’s single nomination comes in the best comedy category for its Mexican show “Club of Crows.” Amazon’s is in the drama category, for its Indian cricket-themed series “Inside Edge.” It will go up against buzzy Spanish series “Money Heist,” Brazil-produced “One Against All,” and “Urban Myths,” which was on Sky in the U.K.

The unscripted award noms feature two foodie formats, setting up a cook-off between “Top Chef Mexico” and “MasterChef Australia.”

“Looking at the diversity and geographic spread of this year’s nominations across all continents and platforms, it is clear that excellence in television is a global phenomenon, which transcends culture and language,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy.

Writer and producer Greg Berlanti and Endemol Shine boss Sophie Turner Laing will receive special awards at the International Emmy Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Hilton New York on Nov. 19.

The nominations in full

Arts Programming

David Stratton’s Story of Australian Cinema

Prod: Stranger Than Fiction Films

(Australia)

Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas

Prod: Riddle Films

(Canada)

Etgar Keret, based on a true story

Prod: Baldr Film, NTR Television

(Netherlands)

Words in Series

Prod: GNT, Hungry Man

(Brazil)

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade in One Against All

Prod: Conspiração Filmes

(Brazil)

Billy Campbell in Cardinal

Prod: Sienna Films, Entertainment One

Canada

Lars Mikkelsen in Ride Upon the Storm

Prod: DR Drama, ARTE France, SAM le Français

(Denmark)

Tolga Saritaş in Soz

Prod: Tims&B Productions

(Turkey)

Best Performance by an Actress

Thuso Mbedu in Is’thunzi

Prod: Rapid Blue

(South Africa)

Anna Schudt in Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht

Prod: Zeitsprung Pictures, RTL Television

(Germany)

Emily Watson in Apple Tree Yard

Prod: Kudos

(U.K.)

Denise Weinberg in Psi

Prod: HBO Latin America, O2 Filmes

(Brazil)

Comedy

Club of Crows

Prod: Alazraki Films / Netflix

(Mexico)

The End of Comedy

Prod: Comedy Central España

(Spain)

Nevsu

Prod: Endemol Shine Israel, Gesher Fund,

Avi Chai Fund

(Israel)

Workin’ Moms

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment

(Canada)

Documentary

Puck’s World

Prod : KURTA / EO Television

(Netherlands)

This is Me

Prod: GNT / TV Zero

(Brazil)

Goodbye Aleppo

Prod: BBC Arabic

(U.K.)

WHO I AM

Prod: WOWOW, Acrobat Film

(Japan)

Drama

Inside Edge

Prod: Amazon Studios

(India)

Money Heist

Prod: Vancouver Media, Atresmedia Televisión

(Spain)

One Against All

Prod: Conspiração Filmes, Fox Networks Group LATAM

(Brazil)

Urban Myths

Prod: Happy Tramp Productions, Sky

(U.K.)

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

El Señor de los Cielos

Prod: Telemundo Studios, Argos Televisión

(U.S.)

El Vato Season 2

Prod: Universo, Endemol Shine Boomdog

(U.S.)

Jenni Rivera, Mariposa de Barrio

Prod: Telemundo Studios

(U.S.)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso – Season 2

Prod: Telemundo Studios, FoxTelecolombia

(U.S.)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Did you get the Message?

Prod: Shelter

(Belgium)

Masterchef Australia

Prod: Endemol Shine Australia

(Australia)

The Mask Singer

Prod: Thai Broadcasting Company Limited

(Thailand)

Top Chef México

Prod: Sony Pictures Television de Mexico, Cinemateli

(Mexico)

Short-Form Series

How to Buy a Baby

Prod: LoCo Motion Pictures

(Canada)

Adulthood

Prod: Productions Pixcom

(Canada)

Sensible Life of Director Shin

Prod: Seventytwo Seconds

(South Korea)

The Suspended Mourning

Prod: Tridi Films, CNTV, Escuela de Cine de Chile

(Chile)

Telenovela

Cesur ve Guzel

(Brave and Beautiful)

Prod: Ay Yapim

(Turkey)

Istanbullu Gelin

Prod: O3 Medya, Global Agency

(Turkey)

The Payback

Prod: Plural Entertainment Portugal

(Portugal)

Paquita La Del Barrio

Prod: Sony Pictures Television, Grupo Imagen, Teleset

(Mexico)

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Aldo

Prod: Globo Filmes, Globo, Black Maria,

Paris Entretenimento

(Brazil)

Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter

Prod: NHK Enterprises, NHK

(Japan)

Man in an Orange Shirt

Prod: Kudos

(U.K.)

Blind Spot

Prod: Geissendoerfer Film & Fernsehproduktion, WDR

(Germany)