International Emmy Award Nominations Unveiled

The International Emmys are living up to their name, with a globe-spanning set of nominees announced Thursday for this year’s awards. Endemol Shine, HBO, Fox and Sony all scored noms, while Amazon and Netflix landed just one apiece, a modest showing given their recent run at awards shows and their increasing number of international originals.
In the best actor category, Julio Andrade is nominated for Fox Networks Latin American drama “One Against All,” Billy Campbell for Canadian-produced “Cardinal,” Lars Mikkelsen for Scandi series “Ride Upon the Storm,” and Tolga Saritas for Turkish series “Soz.” The best actress noms include Thuso Mbedu for South African series “Is’thunzi” and Emily Watson in U.K.-produced “Apple Tree Yard.”
Netflix’s single nomination comes in the best comedy category for its Mexican show “Club of Crows.” Amazon’s is in the drama category, for its Indian cricket-themed series “Inside Edge.” It will go up against buzzy Spanish series “Money Heist,” Brazil-produced “One Against All,” and “Urban Myths,” which was on Sky in the U.K.
The unscripted award noms feature two foodie formats, setting up a cook-off between “Top Chef Mexico” and “MasterChef Australia.”
“Looking at the diversity and geographic spread of this year’s nominations across all continents and platforms, it is clear that excellence in television is a global phenomenon, which transcends culture and language,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy.
Writer and producer Greg Berlanti and Endemol Shine boss Sophie Turner Laing will receive special awards at the International Emmy Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Hilton New York on Nov. 19.
The nominations in full
Arts Programming
David Stratton’s Story of Australian Cinema
Prod: Stranger Than Fiction Films
(Australia)
Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
Prod: Riddle Films
(Canada)
Etgar Keret, based on a true story
Prod: Baldr Film, NTR Television
(Netherlands)
Words in Series
Prod: GNT, Hungry Man
(Brazil)
Best Performance by an Actor
Julio Andrade in One Against All
Prod: Conspiração Filmes
(Brazil)
Billy Campbell in Cardinal
Prod: Sienna Films, Entertainment One
Canada
Lars Mikkelsen in Ride Upon the Storm
Prod: DR Drama, ARTE France, SAM le Français
(Denmark)
Tolga Saritaş in Soz
Prod: Tims&B Productions
(Turkey)
Best Performance by an Actress
Thuso Mbedu in Is’thunzi
Prod: Rapid Blue
(South Africa)
Anna Schudt in Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht
Prod: Zeitsprung Pictures, RTL Television
(Germany)
Emily Watson in Apple Tree Yard
Prod: Kudos
(U.K.)
Denise Weinberg in Psi
Prod: HBO Latin America, O2 Filmes
(Brazil)
Comedy
Club of Crows
Prod: Alazraki Films / Netflix
(Mexico)
The End of Comedy
Prod: Comedy Central España
(Spain)
Nevsu
Prod: Endemol Shine Israel, Gesher Fund,
Avi Chai Fund
(Israel)
Workin’ Moms
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment
(Canada)
Documentary
Puck’s World
Prod : KURTA / EO Television
(Netherlands)
This is Me
Prod: GNT / TV Zero
(Brazil)
Goodbye Aleppo
Prod: BBC Arabic
(U.K.)
WHO I AM
Prod: WOWOW, Acrobat Film
(Japan)
Drama
Inside Edge
Prod: Amazon Studios
(India)
Money Heist
Prod: Vancouver Media, Atresmedia Televisión
(Spain)
One Against All
Prod: Conspiração Filmes, Fox Networks Group LATAM
(Brazil)
Urban Myths
Prod: Happy Tramp Productions, Sky
(U.K.)
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
El Señor de los Cielos
Prod: Telemundo Studios, Argos Televisión
(U.S.)
El Vato Season 2
Prod: Universo, Endemol Shine Boomdog
(U.S.)
Jenni Rivera, Mariposa de Barrio
Prod: Telemundo Studios
(U.S.)
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso – Season 2
Prod: Telemundo Studios, FoxTelecolombia
(U.S.)
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Did you get the Message?
Prod: Shelter
(Belgium)
Masterchef Australia
Prod: Endemol Shine Australia
(Australia)
The Mask Singer
Prod: Thai Broadcasting Company Limited
(Thailand)
Top Chef México
Prod: Sony Pictures Television de Mexico, Cinemateli
(Mexico)
Short-Form Series
How to Buy a Baby
Prod: LoCo Motion Pictures
(Canada)
Adulthood
Prod: Productions Pixcom
(Canada)
Sensible Life of Director Shin
Prod: Seventytwo Seconds
(South Korea)
The Suspended Mourning
Prod: Tridi Films, CNTV, Escuela de Cine de Chile
(Chile)
Telenovela
Cesur ve Guzel
(Brave and Beautiful)
Prod: Ay Yapim
(Turkey)
Istanbullu Gelin
Prod: O3 Medya, Global Agency
(Turkey)
The Payback
Prod: Plural Entertainment Portugal
(Portugal)
Paquita La Del Barrio
Prod: Sony Pictures Television, Grupo Imagen, Teleset
(Mexico)
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Aldo
Prod: Globo Filmes, Globo, Black Maria,
Paris Entretenimento
(Brazil)
Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter
Prod: NHK Enterprises, NHK
(Japan)
Man in an Orange Shirt
Prod: Kudos
(U.K.)
Blind Spot
Prod: Geissendoerfer Film & Fernsehproduktion, WDR
(Germany)