Fox Reveals First Look at ‘Inside The Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox’s upcoming docu special on Charles Manson, “Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes,” will depict how a peace-loving commune turned into a group of cold-blooded killers, and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the project.

The two-hour true crime special was created from more than 100 hours of footage and will go inside Spahn’s Ranch, where Charles Manson and his followers lived. It features new and archival interviews with former cult members, including Catherine “Gypsy” Share and Dianne “Snake” Lake, to showcase the “family” aspect of his cult.

“Every girl ought to have a daddy like Charles — someone that treasures them as a woman, someone that lets them do things for him,” one woman says.

But the special also explores how that trust that Manson instilled from his followers turned violent. It includes interviews with those involved in the case against Manson, including prosecutor Stephen Kay and FBI criminal profiler John Douglas. Most notably, though, it will also include an exclusive interview with Bobby Beausoleil, who is currently serving a life sentence for a murder he committed with the Manson family.

“Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes” is narrated by Liev Schreiber and producer by Naked Television. Simon Andreae, Hugh Ballantyne and Richard Dale serve as executive producers, along with Allan Gaba and Dean Egnater.

The special will air Sept. 17 on Fox, 10 months after Manson’s death.

Watch the exclusive first look below: