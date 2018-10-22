You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Inside North Korea’s Dynasty,’ About Ruling Kim Family, Set for National Geographic (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: National Geographic

With relations between North Korea and the West in the spotlight, National Geographic is launching a series looking at the ruling Kim family, which has controlled the secretive East Asian state for three generations.

U.K.-based 72 Films is producing the four-part factual series, titled “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty,” which has been a year in the making. Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin, the directors of acclaimed Nat Geo documentary “LA 92” on the L.A. riots, were consultants on the series.

The meeting in June between current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump made global headlines. “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty” goes further back to tell the story of Kim’s predecessors: his father, Kim Jong-il, and his grandfather and the founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung. The Kims have ruled the country for more than 70 years. Using secret audio recordings from inside North Korea, as well as firsthand testimony and archive footage, the producers will look at the complex family dynamics and its dark and surreal story.

David Glover and Mark Raphael of 72 Films, which is backed by BBC Studios, exec-produced the series. “We were talking to National Geographic about how a family dynasty can be an interesting way into something that would normally feel quite current affairs or newsy, and as a way of shedding light and giving extra understanding to viewers,” Glover told Variety. “It’s less geopolitical and more the inside track on how this country works.”

Related

He said that looking at the ruling dynasty over time, from Kim Il-sung’s brinkmanship with the U.S. over nuclear weapons to the regime’s view on events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, adds context to current events.

Back-to-back episodes of “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty” will air on consecutive Sunday nights in the U.S., starting Nov. 11. Internationally, it will play on the Nat Geo channel in more than 170 countries. For Nat Geo, it will be a return to North Korea after the recent acquisition of “North Korea From the Inside With Michael Palin.”

In the new series, retired U.S. Col. Victor Vierra, who was stationed at the Demilitarized Zone in 1976 when two U.S. army officers were killed by North Korean soldiers, gives his first television interview. Other contributors include Ko Young-hwan, an interpreter for Kim Il-sung, and Kim Hyun-hui, a former North Korean spy and the bomber of Korean Airline Flight 858. Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is also interviewed at length about his unusual relationship with North Korea and its leaders.

Film footage used includes excerpts from Swedish film “One for All, All for One”; Czech film “Fighting Korea,” about the Korean War; and French film “The Hermit Kingdom,” about North Korean life in the 1970s. Archive interviews include ones with Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of Kim Jong-il, which has never been seen outside of Asia, and Kenji Fujimoto, Kim Jong-il’s personal chef, which has never been seen on English-language television.

“Our historical angle, looking through the family tree, allowed us to find archive that was more filmic and more revealing than you otherwise might imagine existed,” Raphael said.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm pose

    Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer Lead Football Fans to New Frontier Via Amazon Stream

    With relations between North Korea and the West in the spotlight, National Geographic is launching a series looking at the ruling Kim family, which has controlled the secretive East Asian state for three generations. U.K.-based 72 Films is producing the four-part factual series, titled “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty,” which has been a year in the […]

  • Disenchantment

    'Disenchantment' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    With relations between North Korea and the West in the spotlight, National Geographic is launching a series looking at the ruling Kim family, which has controlled the secretive East Asian state for three generations. U.K.-based 72 Films is producing the four-part factual series, titled “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty,” which has been a year in the […]

  • Lars Salberbauer - MTV Digital Studios

    MTV Hires Lego Exec Lars Silberbauer as Head of MTV Digital Studios

    With relations between North Korea and the West in the spotlight, National Geographic is launching a series looking at the ruling Kim family, which has controlled the secretive East Asian state for three generations. U.K.-based 72 Films is producing the four-part factual series, titled “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty,” which has been a year in the […]

  • Anderson Cooper Conan O'Brien Turner TNT

    Turner Launches Turner Ignite Branded Content Studio

    With relations between North Korea and the West in the spotlight, National Geographic is launching a series looking at the ruling Kim family, which has controlled the secretive East Asian state for three generations. U.K.-based 72 Films is producing the four-part factual series, titled “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty,” which has been a year in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad