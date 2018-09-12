‘Insatiable’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Insatiable
CREDIT: Tina Rowden/Netflix

Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.

In addition to Ryan, the series stars Dallas Roberts, Alyssa Milano, Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi, and Sarah Colonna. Lauren Gussis created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman, and Dennis Kim. CBS Television Studios produces.

The renewal comes despite the backlash the show endured before it even premiered. In July, a Change.org petitioned gathered over 100,000 signatures demanding that Netflix pull the series. Those who signed accused the show of promoting fat shaming. Ryan, Milano, and Gussis all fought back against these claims, with Gussis sharing a personal letter on social media in which she wrote:

“When I was 13, I was suicidal. My best friends dumped me, I was bullied, and I wanted revenge. I thought if I looked pretty on the outside, I’d feel like I was enough. Instead, I developed an eating disorder…and the kind of rage that makes you want to do dark things … please give the show a chance.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Austen EarlCBS 'Happy Together' TV show

    Austen Earl, Gracie Glassmeyer to Develop Auto Racing Comedy for CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad […]

  • GOT, Handmaid's Tale, The Americans

    Emmys 2018: Final Predictions on Who Will Win (and Who Should)

    “Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad […]

  • Insatiable

    'Insatiable' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    “Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad […]

  • THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ"

    TV News Roundup: 'The Conners' Assemble in New Photos

    “Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad […]

  • Jericka Duncan, Correspondent, CBS News Services.

    Jeff Fager Was Fired After Sending Warning Text to CBS News Reporter

    “Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad […]

  • Lee PaceVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Lee Pace Joins Hong Kong Drama Series 'Flying Tiger' in Key Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad […]

  • James Marsden, Ed Asner

    James Marsden, Ed Asner Join Netflix Series 'Dead to Me'

    “Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad