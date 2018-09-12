‘Insatiable’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Insatiable” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The dark comedy follows Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.

In addition to Ryan, the series stars Dallas Roberts, Alyssa Milano, Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi, and Sarah Colonna. Lauren Gussis created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman, and Dennis Kim. CBS Television Studios produces.

The renewal comes despite the backlash the show endured before it even premiered. In July, a Change.org petitioned gathered over 100,000 signatures demanding that Netflix pull the series. Those who signed accused the show of promoting fat shaming. Ryan, Milano, and Gussis all fought back against these claims, with Gussis sharing a personal letter on social media in which she wrote:

“When I was 13, I was suicidal. My best friends dumped me, I was bullied, and I wanted revenge. I thought if I looked pretty on the outside, I’d feel like I was enough. Instead, I developed an eating disorder…and the kind of rage that makes you want to do dark things … please give the show a chance.”