‘Imposters’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Bravo

IMPOSTERS -- Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marianne Rendón as Jules, Parker Young as Richard, Rob Heaps as Ezra -- (Photo by: Ken Woroner/Bravo)
CREDIT: Ken Woroner/Bravo

Bravo has canceled the scripted drama series “Imposters” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The season finale next week on June 7 will now be the series finale. The series starred Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben, and Stephen Bishop. Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein created the series and served as executive producers.

The series follows Maddie (Lavi), a persona-shifting con artist and the “Bumblers,” a trio of her recent, heart-broken victims, Ezra (Heaps), Richard (Young) and Jules (Rendón). The second season of the series has averaged a 0.13 rating in adults 18-49 and 419,00 viewers per episode in Live+Same Day, down around 50% in both measures from Season 1.

Imposters” was one of the few scripted originals to air on Bravo. The NBCUniversal-owned cabler also airs “Gilfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” which is set to end after its upcoming fifth season. Bravo also gave out a two-season commitment to the anthology series “Dirty John,” with the first season of that show set to star Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

