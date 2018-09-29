‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Showtime

Showtime has canceled “I’m Dying Up Here” after two seasons.

The drama series, which boasted Jim Carrey among its executive producers, followed a fictionalized group of stand up comedians in LA in the ‘70s. The cast was led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo, who played tough as nails comedy club owner Goldie. The cast also included Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy. Jon Daly, Nicole Ari Parker, Xosha Roquemore, Stefania LaVie Owen and Brad Garrett joined the show in recurring roles in Season 2.

It was based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder. Dave Flebotte, Carrey, Michael Aguilar, Christina Wayne, Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson, and Endemol Shine Studios served as executive producers on Season 2. Showtime produced “I’m Dying Up Here.” Showtime confirmed the cancellation Friday evening.

The series never picked up any steam in the ratings, with the first season averaging just 143,000 viewers per episode in Live+Same Day, making it one of Showtime’s least watched originals. Going into the second season, Showtime paired the show with the much higher-rated “Billions” on Sunday nights. The move did boost “I’m Dying Up Here’s” numbers, but the show still only averaged about 180,000 viewers.

Despite the cancellation, Carrey is remains in business with Showtime. The comedian is starring and exec producing the new series “Kidding,” which bowed Sept. 9. Carrey has earned strong reviews for his role as an iconic children’s television show host dealing with serious family issues. Aguilar also executive produces “Kidding,” with “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” helmer Michel Gondry on board as director.