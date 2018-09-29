You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Showtime

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Melissa Leo as Goldie in I'M DYING UP HERE (Season 2, Episode 9 "Deathbed Confessions"). - Photo: Lacey Terrell/SHOWTIME - Photo ID: IDUH_209_0067
CREDIT: Lacey Terrell

Showtime has canceled “I’m Dying Up Here” after two seasons.

The drama series, which boasted Jim Carrey among its executive producers, followed a fictionalized group of stand up comedians in LA in the ‘70s. The cast was led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo, who played tough as nails comedy club owner Goldie. The cast also included Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy. Jon Daly, Nicole Ari Parker, Xosha Roquemore, Stefania LaVie Owen and Brad Garrett joined the show in recurring roles in Season 2.

It was based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder. Dave Flebotte, Carrey, Michael Aguilar, Christina Wayne, Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson, and Endemol Shine Studios served as executive producers on Season 2. Showtime produced “I’m Dying Up Here.” Showtime confirmed the cancellation Friday evening.

The series never picked up any steam in the ratings, with the first season averaging just 143,000 viewers per episode in Live+Same Day, making it one of Showtime’s least watched originals. Going into the second season, Showtime paired the show with the much higher-rated “Billions” on Sunday nights. The move did boost “I’m Dying Up Here’s” numbers, but the show still only averaged about 180,000 viewers.

Despite the cancellation, Carrey is remains in business with Showtime. The comedian is starring and exec producing the new series “Kidding,” which bowed Sept. 9. Carrey has earned strong reviews for his role as an iconic children’s television show host dealing with serious family issues. Aguilar also executive produces “Kidding,” with “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” helmer Michel Gondry on board as director.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Melissa Leo as Goldie in I'M

    'I'm Dying Up Here' Canceled After Two Seasons at Showtime

    Showtime has canceled “I’m Dying Up Here” after two seasons. The drama series, which boasted Jim Carrey among its executive producers, followed a fictionalized group of stand up comedians in LA in the ‘70s. The cast was led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo, who played tough as nails comedy club owner Goldie. The cast also […]

  • Jeopardy Proposal

    'Jeopardy!' Contestant Proposes to Girlfriend Mid-Show

    Showtime has canceled “I’m Dying Up Here” after two seasons. The drama series, which boasted Jim Carrey among its executive producers, followed a fictionalized group of stand up comedians in LA in the ‘70s. The cast was led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo, who played tough as nails comedy club owner Goldie. The cast also […]

  • Upfronts Seven Dollar Bill

    Disney Makes Additional Changes to Ad Sales

    Showtime has canceled “I’m Dying Up Here” after two seasons. The drama series, which boasted Jim Carrey among its executive producers, followed a fictionalized group of stand up comedians in LA in the ‘70s. The cast was led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo, who played tough as nails comedy club owner Goldie. The cast also […]

  • Shonda Rhimes' Message to Young Women:

    Shonda Rhimes' Message to Young Women: 'Vote'

    Showtime has canceled “I’m Dying Up Here” after two seasons. The drama series, which boasted Jim Carrey among its executive producers, followed a fictionalized group of stand up comedians in LA in the ‘70s. The cast was led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo, who played tough as nails comedy club owner Goldie. The cast also […]

  • Paul-McCartney-60-Minutes

    '60 Minutes' Must Tick Forward, Even Without New Chief

    Showtime has canceled “I’m Dying Up Here” after two seasons. The drama series, which boasted Jim Carrey among its executive producers, followed a fictionalized group of stand up comedians in LA in the ‘70s. The cast was led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo, who played tough as nails comedy club owner Goldie. The cast also […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad