ICM Partners Drops Roseanne Barr as Client After Racist Tweet, ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Barr signed with ICM last August, just as the reboot of “Roseanne” went into production. Barr has long been known to hold out out-there views on politics and aspects of American culture. The actress has also been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, a character trait that was also given to her sitcom alter-ego, Roseanne Connor.

But the tweet the Barr sent Tuesday morning — which she subsequently deleted and apologized for — crossed the line for ABC from politics to a purely offensive and racially charged insult. Barr slammed former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American, by saying she was akin to a union of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” The nature of the comment and the steamrolling criticism via social media left ABC with little choice but to part ways with the volatile star.

Related

The decisions by ABC and ICM mark a dizzying downfall for an actress who had long been on the fringe of the entertainment industry but was enjoying renewed clout with the smash success of the “Roseanne” reboot.

The revival of the blue-collar family comedy that aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997 bowed in March to a massive 18 million-plus viewers. The success of the show stunned ABC and the industry at large, and prompted much discussion about mainstream network TV needed to warm up to programs and personalities that appeal to what has become known as the “Trump demo.”

ICM’s decision to sever ties with Barr reflects the heightened scrutiny and pressure on networks, studios and talent representatives in doing business with actors and others who are accused of bad behavior off screen. Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Bill O’Reilly, and many others in recent months have been dropped by agents and managers amid misconduct scandals.

RELATED VIDEO: 

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Could Be

    Potential Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Are Double-Dipping Roles

    ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to […]

  • New York, NEW YORK - PAGE

    'Page Six TV' Names Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Carlos Greer Co-Hosts for Season 2

    ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to […]

  • The Wall Chris Hardwick

    NBCUniversal's Unscripted Content Arm Is Selling Reality Fare to Its Rivals

    ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to […]

  • 'This Is Us' FYC event

    'This Is Us' Cast Talks Season 3, Shooting Jack's Death at FYC Event

    ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to […]

  • The Sinner

    'The Sinner' Boss on the 'Slow Unpacking' of His Adaptation

    ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to […]

  • Marti Noxon Portrait Dietland Variety

    With 'Dietland,' Marti Noxon Wages a War on Behalf of Women Everywhere

    ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to […]

  • Good Girls The Good Doctor

    Why a 'Good' Title Must Be Memorable, Especially in a Crowded Marketplace

    ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom. “We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad