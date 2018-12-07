×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New York Entrepreneurs Take Spotlight in Viceland Docu-Series ‘Hustle’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Viceland

Viceland has ordered eight episodes of “Hustle,” an unscripted series that puts the spotlight on scrappy young New York entrepreneurs and hails from exec producers Alicia Keys and Marcus Samuelsson.

Producer Beth Greenwald had long sought to develop a show revolving around the fates of uniquely New York startup businesses but couldn’t find the right format. She finally came across John Henry, a Dominican-American wunderkind who sold his first business venture by the age of 25. Through his Harlem Capital firm, Henry’s mission is to coach promising business ventures to prosperity.

Each episode of “Hustle” features Henry working with an entrepreneur to study the problems in startup business ventures in a range of fields — food, apparel, beauty et al — and help guide them to success. General Motors’ Cadillac is a co-producer of the series in an effort to showcase its new Cadillac XT4 model.

Greenwald knew Samuelsson, the star chef who has built the bustling Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem, and one of his business partners, Derek Evans, through mutual acquaintances. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was recruited as the show is a fit with her focus on promoting diversity and the New York business environment.

Greenwald said “Hustle” has a natural tension built into the story as the entrepreneurs inevitably have everything on the line in trying to get a business off the ground.

“There are inherent stakes in each of these stories,” Greenwald said. “Whether they had a 9 to 5 job or they have put up their life savings, they’re all relatable and compelling stories. They’re all different people. Not all of them have a business background so they’re going to make mistakes.”

Henry is about to be featured on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” watch list for 2019, per Viceland. Greenwald, Keys, Samuelsson, Mark Perez and Patrick Moses are exec producers.

(Pictured: Marcus Samuelsson, Alicia Keys and John Henry)

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • New York Entrepreneurs Take Spotlight in

    New York Entrepreneurs Take Spotlight in Viceland Docu-Series 'Hustle'

    Viceland has ordered eight episodes of “Hustle,” an unscripted series that puts the spotlight on scrappy young New York entrepreneurs and hails from exec producers Alicia Keys and Marcus Samuelsson. Producer Beth Greenwald had long sought to develop a show revolving around the fates of uniquely New York startup businesses but couldn’t find the right [...]

  • Cardi B Lady Gaga Brandi Carlile

    Grammys Step Up — for the Most Part — With Multiple Female Nominations

    One of the ironies of the 2018 Grammy Awards was that even though it had the most racially diverse list of nominees (although not winners) in the show’s history, female artists were severely under-represented — not to mention in the winners and the show itself. The situation was enflamed by chairman Neil Portnow’s unfortunate post-show [...]

  • Arthur Smith

    With 'Death by Magic,' Arthur Smith Builds on Unscripted Success

    With his new show “Death by Magic,” executive producer Arthur Smith pulls off an impressive feat — expanding a television empire that is already home to some of the most enduring franchises in television. Through his A. Smith & Co., Smith is the force behind “American Ninja Warrior” and “Hells Kitchen.” “Death By Magic,” which [...]

  • Grammys Snubs and Suprises 2019

    Grammys Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Every year, in the hours after the nominees for the Grammy Awards are announced, howls of outrage can be heard across the globe. “He/She was/They were robbed!” “Who is he/she/they?” “This is BS!” The ranks of the disgruntled are endless. While the winners are a whole other conversation, it’s fair to say that the Grammys’ [...]

  • NARCOS MEXICO

    Remote Controlled: 'Narcos: Mexico' Star Diego Luna Talks Drug War, Corruption

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Diego Luna, the star of the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico,” talks with Variety about the impact that working on the Netflix series has had on him. “I’ve been travelling around [...]

  • Actors on Actors: Amy Adams and

    Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams on Their HBO Series and DC Franchises

    Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams sat down for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Few stars are more willing to take risks than Amy Adams. Her turn as Second Lady Lynne Cheney in “Vice” is only the latest in a series of on-screen transformations, following her startling work in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects.” [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres Show

    Spotify, 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Launch Cross-Promotional Content Pact

    Ellen DeGeneres has a new place to spin her favorite tunes: The talk-show host/comedian struck a content and promotion deal with Spotify, under which “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the music-streaming service partnership will promote each other. It’s the first time Spotify is turning over control to a partner to develop a content hub, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad