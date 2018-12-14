‘Hunger Games’ Alum Willow Shields Joins Netflix Drama Series ‘Spinning Out’

Willow Shields has been cast in a series regular role in “Spinning Out,” the upcoming ice skating drama series at Netflix.

She joins a cast that also includes Kaya Scodelario, who was announced as the series lead on Thursday, taking over the role originally held by Emma Roberts. Shields will star as Serena, Kat Baker’s (Scodelario) younger sister. While Serena lacks her sister’s natural grace on the ice, she makes up for it with discipline and fierce determination. Her complicated relationship with her sister is made up of equal parts loyalty and competition.

Shields is best known for playing Primrose Everdeen in the “Hunger Games” film franchise. She also had a guest-starring role in the USA series “In Plain Sight,” and recently completed filming the series “The Unsettling.” She will also star in the film “A Fall From Grace” alongside Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, and David Lynch.

She is repped by ICM, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

“Spinning Out” was created by Samantha Stratton, who will serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Lara Olsen. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce, with Matt Schwartz of Safehouse co-executive producing.