TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops First Teaser for Space Drama ‘The First’ (Watch)

THE FIRST -- Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history. Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone) and Tom Hagerty (Sean Penn), shown. (Photo by: Paul Schrimaldi/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu

In today’s roundup, the Paley Center for Media announced its PaleyFest Fall TV Preview lineup, and Hulu launched a teaser for “The First.”

CASTING

Former secretaries of state Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright, and General Colin Powell will guest star in the Season 5 premiere of CBS‘s “Madam Secretary,” which airs Oct. 7. The political  figures will join regular cast members Tea Leoni, Tim Daly, and Sara Ramirez for the episode, which sees Leoni’s title character asking the past secretaries for advice.

DATES

The Paley Center for Media will host its 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Sept. 6 through Sept. 16 in Beverly Hills. Screenings and panels with casts and creatives from upcoming fall programming will kick off with Hulu‘s “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman” and “Castle Rock“; ABC’s “The Kids Are Alright” and “The Rookie“; The CW’s “All American” and “Charmed“; Lifetime’s “YOU“; History’s “Project Blue Book“; EPIX’s “Get Shorty“; NBC’s “I Feel Bad“; CBS’s “The Neighborhood” and “Happy Together“; Fox’s “The Cool Kids” and “Last Man Standing“; and end on the 16 with Telemundo’s “Nicky Jam: El Ganador.”

The Comedy Lineup: Part Two,” the follow up to Netflix‘s “The Comedy Lineup: Part One,” will debut on the streaming service on Aug. 31. The sequel’s new set features more comedians, including Aisling Bea, Emma Willmann, Janelle James, Josh Johnson, JR De Guzman, Kate Willett, Matteo Lane, and Max Silvestri.

TV personality Howie Mandel took to social media Tuesday to announce the premiere date for CNBC‘s “Deal or No Deal,” which will air Dec. 5. Mandel is returning to the series as host and executive producer a decade after the original game show series was last in production.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu launched a teaser trailer for its upcoming original series “The First,” starring Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone. The space odyssey drama, premiering Sept. 24, follows a team of scientists and astronauts on the first manned mission to Mars. Watch the teaser below.

Oprah Winfrey Network debuted the Season 3 trailer for the family drama “Greenleaf,” starring Keith David, Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, Desiree Ross, Lynn Whitfield, and Tye White. The third season of “Greenleaf,” premiering Aug. 28, sees its titular family spiral further into chaos as the local church looks for a new head pastor. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

The fourth annual “WE Day” special, hosted by “Full House” alumnus John Stamos, will air Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The charity event features a long lineup of celebrities and activists, including Jennifer Aniston, Dierks Bentley, The Chainsmokers, Will Ferrell, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Cyndi Lauper, JD McCrary, Dr. Phil, Martin Sheen, and Lily Singh, as well as Parkland shooting survivors Jaclyn Corin and Cameron Kasky.

