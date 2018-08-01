Hulu Orders Comedy Series ‘Shrill’ Starring Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Hulu has given a six-episode series order to “Shrill.”

Starring “Saturday Night Live” cast member Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” is based on the memoir by writer Lindy West titled “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman.” Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks will executive produce the series, which is expected to start production this week in Portland, Ore. Bryant will remain a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Bryant, West, and Alexandra Rushfield are writing the adaptation, with Rushfield set to serve as showrunner. Warner Bros. Television is producing with Michaels’ Broadway Video and Banks’ Brownstone Productions. Andrew Singer will also exec produce for Broadway Video, as will Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions. Jesse Peretz will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer. Carrie Brownstein will direct episode two. Bryant will serve as co-exec producer and West as exec producer.

Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell will also star. “Shrill” is described as focusing on Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.

