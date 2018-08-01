Hulu’s ‘Less Than Zero’ Pilot Adds Six to Cast, Including ‘Dead of Summer’ Alum

The “Less Than Zero” pilot at Hulu has rounded out its main cast with the addition of six more actors, Variety has learned.

Lily Donoghue, Cooper Koch, Keenan Jolliff, Ronen Rubinstein, and James Bloor have all joined the drama pilot, which is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel of the same name. They join previously announced series lead Austin Abrams, who will play Clay.

The story follows Clay, a college freshman returning home for Christmas to spend time with his ex-girlfriend and his friend who struggles with addiction. The series is described as a look at the culture of wealthy, decadent youth in Los Angeles. The book was previously adapted into a 1987 film of the same name starring Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz, Robert Downey Jr., and James Spader.

Donoghue will play Blair, described as Clay’s sexy, smart former girlfriend who hopes to rekindle their relationship. Koch will play Julian, Clay’s childhood best friend who has forgone college to live as a free spirit but that freedom is coming at a hard price. Jolliff will play Rip, Clay’s friend and drug dealer, who feels his trust fund might never run out. Rubinstein will play Trent, a good-looking, entitled, and vain, UCLA student whose real focus is modeling. Bloor will play Daniel, a college classmate of Clay’s and an outsider to his high school friends, but every bit as troubled as they are.

Donoghue has previously appeared in shows like “The Goldbergs” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” She is repped by CAA and Thruline. Rubinstein was previously a series regular on Freeform’s “Dead of Summer” and appeared in Season 3 of “Orange Is the New Black.” He is repped by WME and Management Production Entertainment. Koch is best known for appearing in the 2007 film “Fracture.” Jolliff recently appeared in episodes of “The Americans” and “The Get Down.” He is repped by Innovative Artists. Bloor recently appeared in the 2017 films “Dunkirk” and “Leatherface.” He is repped by CAA and Grandview Management Co.

Craig Wright will serve as writer and executive producer on “Less Than Zero,” with Ellis also executive producing. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce.

Should the project move forward, it would be the first series adaptation of Ellis’ work. His novels “American Psycho,” “The Rules of Attraction,” and “The Informers” have previously been adapted into films, along with “Less Than Zero.”

(Pictured: Ronen Rubinstein)