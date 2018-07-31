Austin Abrams Lands Lead in Hulu’s ‘Less Than Zero’ Adaptation

Austin Abrams has landed the lead role in Hulu’s “Less Than Zero” adaptation, Variety has learned.

Abrams will play Clay in the television project based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1985 novel of the same name. Clay is described as having grown up in the “excess and lavish 80s Los Angeles,” but unlike all of his friends who stayed behind for college, Clay is in now in his freshman year on the east coast. He returns home for winter break in the pilot and has a complicated relationship with Blair, his high school girlfriend, and is worried about his friend Julian.

Abrams’ most recent television credits include the final season of “The Americans” on FX and the first season of “SMILF” on Showtime. He previously appeared in “The Walking Dead,” “Silicon Valley” and “Shameless.” On the film side, he is known for “Paper Towns,” “Gangster Squad” and “The Kings of Summer.”

Hulu’s “Less Than Zero” is the first time a work of Ellis’ is being adapted for television, although a number of his novels, including this one, have seen film versions. “Less Than Zero” was adapted for the big screen in 1987, when it starred Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz, Robert Downey Jr. and James Spader. Other notable adaptations of Ellis’ works include “American Psycho,” “The Rules of Attraction” and “The Informers.”

Ellis is executive producing “Less Than Zero,” with Craig Wright serving as writer and executive producer on the series. Fox 21 Television Studios is producing.