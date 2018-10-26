You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hulu’s ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Series Adds Four to Cast, Including Jessica Williams

The upcoming Hulu series inspired by the 1994 film “Four Weddings and a Funeral” has found its main cast.

Jessica Williams, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and John Reynolds have all joined the limited romantic comedy series.

In the series, Jess (Williams), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings–and a funeral.

Patel has been cast as Kash, Rittenhouse has been cast as Ainsley, and Reynolds has been cast as Duffy.

Williams broke out during her time on “The Daily Show,” and has since starred in films like the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “The Incredible Jessica James.” She also co-hosts the podcast “2 Dope Queens” with Phoebe Robinson, which was turned into a series of four specials for HBO.

Patel is known for his role in the series “Indian Summers” and has also appeared in films like “London Has Fallen” and the upcoming “Artemis Fowl.”

Rittehouse has appeared in Hulu series like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Mindy Project,” as well as shows like “Blood & Oil,” “The Good Cop,” and “Suits.”

Reynolds is best known for his role in the critically-acclaimed TBS series “Search Party.” He also has a recurring role on “Stranger Things” and “The Chris Gethard Show.”

Williams is repped by UTA, B Company, and Morris Yorn. Patel is repped by Independent Talent Group and Wishlab. Rittenhouse is repped by Gersh and Management 360. Reynolds is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment, and Felker Toczek.

The “Four Weddings and a Funeral” pilot script was written by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton. Kaling and Warburton also executive produce along with Tracey Wigfield, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero, and Charles McDougall.

The show was originally ordered at Hulu back in May. It is expected to debut on the streamer in 2019.

MGM Television and Universal Television will produce, with MGM serving as the lead studio. MGM currently produces the acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while Universal produced both Hulu’s “The Path” and Kaling’s “The Mindy Project,” which originally aired on Fox before moving to Hulu for its final three seasons.

