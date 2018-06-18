Hulu Orders Drama Pilot From ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Producer Warren Littlefield

Hulu has given a pilot order to a drama project that hails from executive producer Warren Littlefield and A+E Studios.

The pilot is titled “Reprisal.” It is described as a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

Littlefield will executive produce along with Barry Jossen, EVP of A+E Studios. Josh Corbin is the writer on the project and will also serve as co-executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct. The pilot is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

Littlefield currently executive produces Hulu’s Emmy-winning series adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and also produces the hit FX anthology series “Fargo.” Corbin’s previous writing credits include the Sony Crackle series “StartUp.”

Last week, it was announced that Hulu was nearing a pilot order for the comedy series “Kansas City,” which will star Rafe Spall, Allison Tolman, and John Slattery. That single-camera series is set in a world where the titular city has been divided by a wall to separate the conservative West K.C. from the liberal East K.C.