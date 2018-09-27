You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hulu Orders Animated Comedy ‘Crossing Swords’ Starring Nicholas Hoult

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicholas Hoult Current War
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season.

Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell.

In addition to Hoult, the series will also feature the voices of Luke Evans, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach. It is set to premiere on Hulu in 2020.

John Harvatine IV and Tom Root created the show and will executive produce. Harvatine joined “Robot Chicken” as an executive producer in 2012 during the show’s sixth season, while Root is the show’s head writer and executive producer. Green will also executive produce along with Matt Senreich and Eric Towner. Senreich co-created “Robot Chicken” with Green, and Towner is also an executive producer on the long-running Adult Swim series.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios produces “Crossing Swords,” which will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

This marks the latest animated comedy series to land at Hulu. In August, the streamer handed out a two-season order for “Solar Opposites,” which was created by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland and “Rick and Morty” writer Mike McMahan. Hulu also currently streams animated shows like “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “South Park.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Nicholas Hoult Current War

    Hulu Orders Animated Comedy 'Crossing Swords' Starring Nicholas Hoult

    Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season. Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted […]

  • A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - "Pilot"

    TV Ratings: 'A Million Little Things' Gets Slow Start on ABC

    Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season. Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted […]

  • Gil Schwartz

    Gil Schwartz to Retire as CBS Communications Chief

    Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season. Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted […]

  • Emmy Awards Dark

    International Emmy Award Nominations Unveiled

    Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season. Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted […]

  • 'How To Get Away With Murder'

    'How To Get Away With Murder' Team Talks Season 5's New 'Mystery' Character

    Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season. Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted […]

  • Happy Together Review

    TV Review: 'Happy Together' on CBS

    Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season. Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted […]

  • 'House of Cards' Final Season Ends

    'House of Cards' Final Season Ends the 'Reign of the Middle-Aged White Man' (Watch)

    Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season. Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad