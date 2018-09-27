Hulu Orders Animated Comedy ‘Crossing Swords’ Starring Nicholas Hoult

Hulu has greenlit the animated comedy series “Crossing Swords” for a 10-episode first season.

Variety exclusively reported in June that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the series, which hails from several members of the team behind the Adult Swim series “Robot Chicken.” “Crossing Swords” will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell.

In addition to Hoult, the series will also feature the voices of Luke Evans, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach. It is set to premiere on Hulu in 2020.

John Harvatine IV and Tom Root created the show and will executive produce. Harvatine joined “Robot Chicken” as an executive producer in 2012 during the show’s sixth season, while Root is the show’s head writer and executive producer. Green will also executive produce along with Matt Senreich and Eric Towner. Senreich co-created “Robot Chicken” with Green, and Towner is also an executive producer on the long-running Adult Swim series.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios produces “Crossing Swords,” which will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

This marks the latest animated comedy series to land at Hulu. In August, the streamer handed out a two-season order for “Solar Opposites,” which was created by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland and “Rick and Morty” writer Mike McMahan. Hulu also currently streams animated shows like “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “South Park.”