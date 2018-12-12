Hulu Picks Up Anna Friel Drama ‘Butterfly’

Hulu has snagged U.S. rights to “Butterfly,” the family drama about separated parents who disagree over how to deal with their youngest child, Max, who was born a boy but identifies as a girl.

The series was commissioned by ITV in the U.K. “Marcella” star Anna Friel plays Max’s mother, Vicky, and Emmett J. Scanlon his father, Stephen. Callum Booth-Ford plays Max in the miniseries, which also stars Alison Steadman.

The series was produced by Studiocanal’s Red Production Company and AENON. It was created and written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Tony Marchant.

Fremantle handles distribution and sealed the U.S. deal. It aired in the fall in Britain and will bow on Hulu in the U.S. on Jan. 18.

International Emmy winner Friel is a familiar face on U.S. screens via “Marcella,” which plays on Netflix. She also starred in “Pushing Daisies,” the ABC series created by Bryan Fuller.

“We are pleased to be working with Hulu to bring this powerful drama to U.S. audiences,” said Caroline Kusser, SVP of distribution U.S., international, at Fremantle.

She added: “’Butterfly’ is a beautiful story that addresses sensitive, contemporary issues and features outstanding performances from a brilliant cast, including the award-winning actress Anna Friel.”