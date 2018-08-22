You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hugh Laurie Cast in Armando Iannucci's HBO Comedy Pilot

Hugh Laurie has been cast in a lead role in Armando Iannucci’s new comedy pilot at HBOVariety has confirmed.

The project is titled “Avenue 5” and is described as a comedy set in the future, mostly in space. Laurie will play Ryan Clark, the charming and in-control American captain of Avenue 5. HBO has given the project a pilot commitment with an order for back-up scripts. Iannuci, the creator of HBO’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Veep,” also created “Avenue 5” and will serve as executive producer.

The role reunites Laurie with Iannuci, with the actor having appeared in a recurring role in Season 4 of “Veep” as U.S. Sen. Tom James. Laurie and Iannuci also collaborated on the film “The Personal History of David Copperfield” opposite Dev Patel and Tilda Swinton, which is slated for release next year.

Laurie is best known to American audiences for his lead role in the hit medical drama series “House.”  The role earned him two Golden Globes and six Emmy nominations. He also received an Emmy nomination for his role in the AMC limited series adaptation of “The Night Manager.” He most recently starred in the Hulu drama “Chance” and just completed filming his role in the “Catch-22” miniseries at Hulu as well.

Laurie is repped by WME and Hamilton Hodell.

