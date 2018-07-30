Hugh Howey’s ‘Wool’ in Development as AMC Series From LaToya Morgan (EXCLUSIVE)

hugh howey's wool
CREDIT: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

LaToya Morgan is developing a TV series at AMC based on Hugh Howey’s “Wool,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Originally released as a standalone short story, “Wool” tells a post-apocalyptic story that follows a sheriff, his wife, and their larger society forced underground due to toxic air on the surface of the planet.

After the first story became an online sensation,Howey then published a series of stories continuing the journey in subsequent books in what became the “Silo” series: “Wool,” “Shift,” and “Dust.” Howey has sold 400,000 hard copies in the U.S. alone and between 1.5 and 2 million ebooks.

20th Century Fox had previously acquired the movie rights to “Wool,” with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian attached as producers.

Morgan will executive produce the project in addition to writing the pilot. Howey is also attached as a producer. Morgan, who is currently under an overall deal with AMC, is no stranger to the dystopian genre. She currently serves as writer and co-executive producer on AMC’s “Into the Badlands.” She previously worked as a co-executive producer and writer on AMC’s “Turn: Washington’s Spies.” Her other television credits include “Shameless” and “Parenthood.”

Morgan re-upped her deal with AMC back in June. She is also developing a series for AMC based on Wesley Lowery’s nonfiction book “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice.”

She is repped by CAA and Eclipse Law.

