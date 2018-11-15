Hugh Grant Joins Nicole Kidman in HBO Series ‘The Undoing’

Hugh Grant will star opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing,” Variety has learned.

The six-episode series is based on the book “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. It centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband, Jonathan (Grant), and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Jonathan is described as an acclaimed pediatric oncologist, devoted husband to Grace and doting father, whose past undergoes scrutiny when he suddenly disappears, leading to a chain of terrible revelations.

Grant most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed miniseries “A Very English Scandal” and the hit film “Paddington 2.” His other notable roles include “Notting Hill,” “About a Boy,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Love Actually,” and the “Bridget Jones” films.

He is repped by CAA.

Kidman is executive producing under her Blossom Films banner along with Blossom Films’ Per Saari. David E. Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer via David E. Kelley Productions. Bruna Papandrea will executive produce through Made Up Stories. It was announced last week that Susanne Bier will direct all six episodes of “The Undoing” in addition to serving as an executive producer. Kidman, Kelley, Saari, and Papandrea also executive produce the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” with Kidman also starring. The second season of that series is due to launch on HBO next year.