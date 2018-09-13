Howard Gordon’s ‘Connect,’ Greg Berlanti’s ‘Prodigal Son’ in the Works at Fox

Daniel Holloway

Fox has given put-pilot commitments to two new drama projects.

Connect,” from executive producer Howard Gordon, is based on the French television series. It’s described as an adrenalized procedural about a brash hero with a gift that he will use to assist his cop brother with whom he has a troubled relationship. Each week we will see these two not only solving crimes but working to reconnect. The project hails from writer and exec producer Rashad Raisani, 20th Century Fox Television, Intrigue Entertainment, and Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Prodigal Son,” from executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, follows the character of Malcolm Bright, who gift gives him the ability to know how killers think, how their minds work. Why? Back in the ‘90s, his father was one of the worst—a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. Bright uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses. The project hails from writers and executive producers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions.

“Prodigal Son” is a co-production with Fox Broadcasting, and kicks off the network’s plan to take roughly 50% of its development from studios outside the 20th Century Fox Television tent for next season. Fox Broadcasting and 20th TV are expected to part ways at the beginning of the year when the latter is included in a finalized deal for the Walt Disney Co. to acquire the bulk of fox’s entertainment businesses.

