‘House of Cards’ Showrunner Frank Pugliese Boards ‘Angel of Darkness’ at TNT

Frank Pugliese has signed on as the showrunner for TNT’s “The Angel of Darkness,” the sequel series to the cabler’s acclaimed limited series “The Alienist.”

Pugliese most recently served as the co-showrunner on Netflix’s “House of Cards” alongside Melissa James Gibson. His other television credits include “Night of the Living Dead,” “Homicide,” “Love and Blood,” “Fallen Angels,” “Street-time,” “The Beat,” “Law and Order,” “Borgia,” and “Copper.”

He is repped by WME and Manage-ment.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the talented cast, crew and team that brought ‘The Alienist’ to life,” said Pugliese. “Myself and the writers coming on board for ‘The Angel of Darkness’ are looking forward to continuing this story born from the wondrous imagination of Caleb Carr.”

“The Angel of Darkness” is based on the book of the same name by Caleb Carr. “The Alienist’s” lead cast–including Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning–will return for the new series. The all-new storyline finds Sara Howard (Fanning), who has opened her own private detective agency, enlisting the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and John Moore (Evans) to hunt down an elusive killer.

“Following the tremendous success of ‘The Alienist,’ we are excited to welcome an immensely talented and accomplished showrunner who could not only do justice to Caleb Carr’s popular sequel but also add a unique point of view,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “With Frank, we have found a three-time Emmy® Award nominee whose unique skills will surely catapult ‘The Angel of Darkness’ to the same heights of success as its predecessor.”

“The Angel of Darkness” is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, and Cary Joji Fukunaga serve as executive producers alongside Pugliese.