‘House of Cards’ Season 6: First Look at Robin Wright’s President

It’s finally her turn in the Oval Office.
Robin Wright
’s Claire Underwood is making her mark on the presidency In newly released first look images from Netflix for “House of Cards
.”
The sixth and final season of “House of Cards” will revolve around Wright’s Claire in the Oval Office, having taken over the reins from her husband, Frank. Kevin Spacey, who played the scheming politician during the first five seasons, was forced off the show late last year amid a cascade of sexual harassment allegations.
Wright has earned five Emmy nods for her work on the drama that launched Netflix into original programming.
New cast members for season 6 include Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern who join Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.
In a teaser released during the Oscars
, viewers got a sneak peek at the new commander in chief. The 45-second spot zooms through the West Wing into the Oval Office, where Wright’s Claire Underwood spun around in a swivel chair behind the desk. With her hands planted firmly on the desk, she declared: “We’re just getting started.”
Executive producers for “House of Cards”
are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright
, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. The series, which was created by Beau Willimon, hails from studio MRC.
The final season of “House of Cards
” will stream on Netflix later this year.