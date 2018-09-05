‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Teaser Reveals Frank Underwood’s Fate (Watch)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
House of Cards
CREDIT: Courtesy of House of Cards

House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood.

In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.” The camera then cuts to a shot of Frank’s grave side by side with his father’s in South Carolina.

Watch the full clip below.

The move to kill of Spacey’s character and ultimately end the show with the upcoming season came after multiple people accused the actor of sexual harassment and assault. Production on the series was shut down in October after the allegations against Spacey came to light.

Shortly after production was suspended, Netflix and studio Media Rights Capital (MRC)–which produces “House of Cards”– announced that they were severing ties with Spacey, with Netflix also cancelling a planned Gore Vidal biopic in which Spacey was to star. Production on the show resumed in January, with Wright now assuming the lead role.

“House of Cards” Season 6 will debut on Netflix on Nov. 2

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Tim Pastore, President of Original Programming

    Nat Geo Alum Tim Pastore Named CEO of All3Media America

    “House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. […]

  • Us Comedian and Actor Anthony Jeselnik

    Anthony Jeselnik Sets Comedy Central Series and Podcast in Multiplatform Pact

    “House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. […]

  • Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon

    Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon Spoof Willie Nelson's 'On the Road Again'

    “House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. […]

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Season 6 Teaser Reveals Frank Underwood's Fate (Watch)

    “House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. […]

  • Tomi Lahren Suspended

    Fox News Unveils Plans for Tomi Lahren on 'Fox Nation' SVOD Service

    “House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. […]

  • Monica LewinskyVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Monica Lewinsky to Take Part in Bill Clinton Docuseries

    “House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. […]

  • Brooke Baldwin Readies New Run of

    Brooke Baldwin Readies New Run of 'American Woman' for CNN

    “House of Cards” is officially killing off Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. In a new teaser for the show’s sixth and final season, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad