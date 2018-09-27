You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'House of Cards' Final Season Ends the 'Reign of the Middle-Aged White Man' (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: Netflix

When “House of Cards” returns for its final season Nov. 2 on Netflix, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) will be the most powerful woman in the world.

“The reign of the middle-aged white man is over,” she says in a teaser for the season.

As the President of the United States, she has faced “difficult” times in her first 100 days — including losing her husband Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and having to lead in his shadow, being expected to fulfill promises she did not make, and “behave as promised.”

“Whatever Francis told you the last five years, don’t believe a word of it,” she says.

And just because she passed a milestone of her first 100 days in office does not mean things will get any easier, with literal shots taken against her.

“The world is either with us or against us,” she says.

The teaser offers looks at Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear’s characters, as well as the return of Michael Kelly. Spacey will be absent from the season, with his character being killed off off-screen after allegations of sexual misconduct against him came to light.

“It’s going to be different for you and me,” Wright’s Underwood notes.

Watch the teaser below:

